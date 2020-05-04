Keith Moore, age 82 of Decatur, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born September 17, 1937 in Byrd Twp, OH, the son of the late Bill and Helen (Bloom) Moore. He was a farmer as well as a US Army veteran.

After World War II, Keith’s parents bought and moved to a farm in Decatur, Ohio. His father bought him a Shorthorn heifer. He then got involved in 4H. He showed his first heifer at the Brown County Fair in 1946. In 1996, the Brown County Fair Board presented Keith with an award for completing his 50th consecutive year of showing at the fair.

In 1955 he graduated from Decatur high school. In the Fall he attended The Ohio State University. Following one year of college he was drafted into the US Army. He spent 16 months in Korea before being honorably discharged.

Upon completion of his service, Keith started building a Shorthorn herd and showed on the county fair circuit, at the Ohio State Fair and participated in state and district sales. During this same time, he also started a family which resulted in three children.

In the early 1970’s, Keith worked for the newly formed Ohio Shorthorn Breeders Association as the organization’s secretary and field man where he traveled throughout the state representing the association. Throughout this time, he also managed many sales for the OSBA as well as in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Over the next few years, he worked for the American Shorthorn Association, ‘Shorthorn Country’ magazine and worked with the Kentucky State Fair Board to help create North American International Livestock Exposition.

In 1981, he returned to full time farming where he raised tobacco and managed his Shorthorn herd.

In 1988 the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association decided to start a Beef Exposition and Keith was appointed as the Ohio Shorthorn Association representative to the Expo board where he still served until his passing.

Outside the beef and farming industries, Keith enjoyed attending Eastern Local basketball games. He cheered on students at games all over Ohio. He supported youth throughout Brown County in several ways including, coaching baseball, announcing the open youth show at the Brown County Fair, Decatur 4-H Advisor and auctioneering cakes at the Decatur Fall Festival. He was active in the Decatur Community Church, and could be seen working their booth at the Decatur Memorial Day Ice-Cream Festival and Day at the Park, both annual community events.

He is survived by his wife, Alberta Jodrey Moore of Decatur, 2 sons, Scott Moore and Bev of Morrow, OH, Stuart Moore and wife Teresa of Winchester, 1 daughter, Mande Payton and husband Dave of Decatur, 4 grandchildren, Blake (Natalie) Moore, Casey Dawson, Gabriel Moore and Etta Moore, and 1 great grandchild, Tillie Moore.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family under the directions of the Meeker Funeral Home. Kevin Jodrey will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery. Family members and friends may pay their final respects Monday, May 4, 2020, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the Decatur Community Center, 10140 State Rte 125, Decatur, OH 45115. To conform to social distancing recommendations, only ten visitors at a time will be allowed; and the family will observe the visitation, but will not participate in a receiving line. The family is grateful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers, but with social distancing in effect, requests everyone’s patience and cooperation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Decatur Cemetery, C/O Byrd Twp Trustees, 5255 State Rte 763, Ripley, OH 45167 or Decatur Community Center.

