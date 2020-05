The Brown County Health Department has announced that as of May 1, there are no current active cases of COVID-19 in Brown County.

BCHD workers have been tracking 11 confirmed and five probable cases since mid March.

Since that time, one patient died on March 29 and another was hospitalized in Florida and has since been released.

The other 14 individuals have all recovered from the virus after spending time in isolation at home.

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Corona-Graphic.jpg