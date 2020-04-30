Ruth M. Burton, age 92, of Mt. Orab, formerly of Sardinia, passed away Wednesday night, April 29, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born October 26, 1927 in Wayne County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Lawerence Meade and Mae Marcum Hensley. On October 4, 1974 she married Paul Burton, who passed away on May 14, 2009.

Ruth loved to quilt, craft, cook, and garden.

Surviving are her two sons, Terry Akers of Oklahoma City, OK and Eddie (Kim) Smith of Mt Orab, OH, daughter, Lori Smith of Atlanta, GA, three grandchildren, Landon Akers, Ashley (Scott) Schlesinger, and Jeff Akers, three great-grandchildren, Aden, Ethan, and Ava, sister, Louise King of Lancaster, SC, step-sister, Glenna Collins of Chandlerville, OH, numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia K. Smith, brother, Herbert Meade, two step-brothers, Gene Hensley and Rufus Edward “Junior” Hensley, step-sister, Darlene Adkins, and her beloved dog, Duke.

Due to the Covid-19 Crisis, Private Services will be held for the family at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Monday, May 4, 2020 with Pastor Jonathan Lawler officiating. Interment will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, Hillsboro, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, Ohio Monday, May 4, 2020, from 9:00 am – 11:00 am in groups of 10.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.