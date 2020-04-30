On April 26, 2020, Maxine June Guzi (Mason) loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother (Grams) and Great Grandmother (Gigi) passed away peacefully at age 84, joining her husband, Charles, who preceded her in death just two months prior. Maxine, a wonderfully nurturing to all and fiercely dedicated mother, has 5 children who love her dearly, Joe (Laura), Greg (Amy Stuthard), Judi Guzi Ward (Brian), Amy Guzi Parkinson (Stan) and Jennifer Guzi Holmes (Tony). She is adored by her 6 grandchildren, Greg Ward (Katie), Jeff Ward, Wes Parkinson, Caitlin Guzi Mention (Tone), Claire Parkinson, Stacie Muller and her 3 great granddaughters, Mia, Lexi and Rylee. She was a beloved sister to Mike Irving and Jodi Irving and sister in law to Peggy Mason, Gene Jennings and Jo Snider, dear Aunt to many loving nieces and nephews, dearly loved by many cousins and many dear friends who adored her. Maxine was also preceded in death by her father, Virgil Mason, her mother, Hazel Mason, her sister, Joyce Jennings, her sister in law Velda Irving, her brother Marvin Mason and her in-laws, Joe and Emma Guzi and Joyce Zimmerman (Guzi).

Maxine was born on September 16, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio. After losing her father suddenly at age 5, Maxine and her older brother and sister grew up in foster care while her younger brother and sister were adopted together. After being apart for over 30 years, with the help of her older brother Marvin, the five siblings were finally reunited in 1971, one of the greatest blessings in her life. Maxine was a graduate of the Bethel High School, class of 1953. On April 24, 1954 she married Charles Guzi who she affectionately called “Gus” from the day they met. They were happily married for 66 years. She was a loving and devoted wife and caretaker to her husband after he suffered a heart attack and continued to be affected by heart disease for the remainder of his life. Max was so loved by everyone she met. She enjoyed many travels around the world with her husband and family. Max also enjoyed water aerobics for many years, writing poetry, reading, going to the movies, concerts and the theater, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Maxine cherished her family demonstrating the meaning of love and commitment. While raising her children, Max volunteered in the schools and in the community of Greenhills on many service projects and was both a Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America Troop Leader. Max was honored as “Volunteer of the Year” by Women Helping Women Crisis Center, where she was an advocate in court for victims of rape and domestic abuse for several years. She also enjoyed working at Hamilton County Park District Offices.

Max along with Gus will make a direct and important contribution to medical teaching and research with the unique gift of body donation to The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

Our family will celebrate our mother’s amazing life privately per her wishes as well as honor both parents during The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine annual memorial service at Spring Grove Cemetery to pay homage to those individuals who have donated their bodies to insure the excellence of medical education and the advancement of medical science. The Guzi Family will take a trip to the village of Iseltwald, Switzerland, Gus and Max’s favorite place and spread their ashes together over Lake Brienz. Family and friends are welcome to make an Honor/Memorial donation in Maxine’s name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 2009-8018, online at https://www.lls.org/ways-to-donate, the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203, https://www.alz.org/cincinnati/donate or to Women Helping Women, 215 E 9th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, https://www.womenhelpingwomen.org/home/donate/ .