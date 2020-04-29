What is likely the most expensive Ohio House of Representatives race in history is over, but the winner is still unknown.

Unofficial results for State House District 66 show that Adam Bird is in the lead with 4706 votes, followed by Nick Owens with 4227 votes and Allen Freeman with 4136 votes.

District 66 contains all of Brown County and part of eastern Clermont County. The vote totals are combined from both counties.

Bird won in Clermont County, with 3589 votes (41 percent). Freeman got 2994 votes (34 percent) and Owens received 2660 votes (26 percent).

Owens fared better in Brown County, finishing in first place with 1967 votes (47 percent). Freeman finished second with 1142 votes (27 percent) and Bird finished in third place with 1117 votes (26 percent).

Overall 8843 votes were cast in Clermont County in the race and 4226 votes were cast in Brown County. That works out to 13,069 votes cast in the race with 68 percent of them coming from Clermont County.

The reason the outcome is considered too close to call is the fact that between Brown and Clermont counties, there are still 4313 votes that could potentially be counted in the race.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, there are 2942 outstanding absentee ballots in Clermont County and 438 of them in Brown County. Outstanding absentee ballots are those that have been sent to voters but have not been returned.

An unknown number of them could come into the local board of elections offie within the ten day window allowed by the state for the vote to still count if it is postmarked by April 27.

There are also 798 provisional ballots in Clermont County and 135 in Brown County. Provisional ballots are those that must be examined by the boards of election because they could have problems like coming from the wrong address or other possible disqualifying issues. All those numbers together total 4313, but it’s impossible to know how many of them apply to District 66. Clermont County also contains House District 65, and outstanding and provisional ballot totals include that race as well.

“I think the race is too close to call at this point,” said current unofficial leader Adam Bird.

“I am thankful to be in first place after the ballots have been counted today, but I am still uncertain as to the final results because of the outstanding votes that could still be counted.”

The Brown County Board of Elections will meet on May 12 to certify the election. At press time, the Clermont County Board of Elections had not set a date to certify the election in that county.

In other county races, Incumbent Brown County Commissioner Daryll Gray won re-election for another four year term by a strong margin over three challengers.

Gray got 1764 votes, which was 42 percent of the votes that were cast.

Tom Mayes finished second with 1197 votes (29 percent); Woody Whittington finished with 798 votes (19 percent); and David Daniel finished with 405 votes (10 percent).

“I appreciate the support of the voters and their faith in me to still continue to be their commissioner. I will continue to work as hard as I always have for the voters of the county,” Gray said.

I want to thank all the people that let me put signs out in their yard and the people that took signs. I’m very grateful for the support that I got.”

In the only other contested race for a county office, incumbent Brown County Recorder Amy DeClaire defeated challenger Vicki Worley with 2676 votes (66 percent) to Worley’s 1400 votes (34 percent).

DeClaire thanked her supporters on her Facebook page once the results were in.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart those who put their trust in me to serve Brown County again, we will continue to try to serve our community with the best service we can. Thank you again and I am and always will be your full time recorder and always available,” DeClaire wrote.

There were two issues on the ballot as well. The .25 mill countywide levy for the OSU Extension Service passed with 3327 votes (54 percent) to 2829 votes (46 percent).

“We definitely appreciate the voters having faith that the extension office of Ohio State can help the people of Brown County and we want to thank the voters for their support,” said Extension Levy Committee Chairman Paul Hall.

“We would like to thank the people that went to the trouble to request a ballot and send it in to the board of elections so they could be counted.”

A 1.5 Permenant Improvement Levy for the Western Brown School District failed at the polls, going down with 1228 votes against (55 percent) to 995 votes in favor (45 percent).

Other than the races that Gray and DeClaire won, other county races were unopposed by the other party and all incumbents were re-elected and will not be challenged in the fall.

Coroner Dr. Tim McKinley was re-elected as a Democrat. Re-elected Republicans include Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler, Juvenile-Probate Judge Val Lewis, II, County Commissioner Barry Woodruff, Sheriff Gordon Ellis, Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin, County Treasurer Connie Patrick, Clerk of Courts Clark Gray and County Engineer Todd Cluxton.

On the national scene, Democrat candidate for President of the United States Joe Biden got 1284 votes (78 percent). Bernie Sanders received 185 votes (11 percent), Michael Bloomberg got 68 votes (four percent).

On the Republican side, incumbent President Donald Trump received 4100 votes (100 percent.) Second District Incumbent Congressman Brad Wenstrup received 3981 votes (94 percent) to 264 votes (six percent) by challenger H. Robert Harris.

Incumbent State Senator Terry Johnson received 2964 votes (73 percent) to 1081 votes (27 percent) for challenger David Uible.

Wenstrup and Uible were both running in districts that are larger than Brown County and those vote totals were not available at press time.

The overall turnout for this unusual election in Brown County was 23 percent, with 6360 out of 27,829 registered voters casting ballots. 231 issue only ballots were counted on April 28, along with 1735 Democrat ballots and 4394 Republican ballots.

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_BALLOT-DROPOFF-IMG_1882.jpg