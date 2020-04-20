Glenn Kestler, Sr.

Glenn Louis Fred Kestler, Sr., of Hamersville, OH, formerly of Cincinnati, OH, joined his Father, John James Krell Kestler and Mother, Dorothy Miller Kestler, along with Brothers John, Jr., Gene Kenneth Bernard (Shirley), Neil Edward (Mary) and Sister Dorothy Morris. Surviving Glenn are brothers Roy William Kestler (Sue), Larry Allen Kestler (Companion – Louise), and Sister Carol Marlene Phillipps (Jack). He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Timberlake-Baugh) Kestler, his 3 children, Glenn Jr. (Frances), Karen Fathman (Bob), and Dale Kestler; stepchildren Charles Baugh (Vicki) and David Baugh (Holly), three grandchildren, Michael Kestler, Becky Costa and Joel Fathman, 7 Step grandchildren and 12 Step Great grandchildren numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by the late step-son William Baugh, 3 months prior.

Glenn was a Veteran and had served during the Korean War. He was active in The Cincinnati Private Police for many, many years in addition to working as a truck driver. His last occupation was as a driver for UPS. He retired early and spent the many years enjoying his retirement. After retirement he was involved in volunteering – politics, recruiting for various organizations, and Mr. Fix-It for church until he had to slow down due to ill health. He was an endowment member of the NRA, a lifetime Endowment member of the Miami Rifle & Pistol Club and belonged to the Butler County Sportsmen’s Club, and various other organizations. He would try to fix ANYTHING and if he couldn’t find a part for it, he was able to make and adapt a part to his needs. He met a lot of important people over the years and managed to get involved with volunteering for various causes. He had a love for firearm preservation, training and safety and thought it was important to teach the Scouts and other young people about gun safety and handling.

Due to COVID-19, services are currently undecided. Please contact the immediate family in the future for possible service details. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to Hamersville Baptist Church: 1661 OH-125, Hamersville, OH 45130. The Brown County Animal Shelter: 100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121. Small Animal Adoption Center (The Lincoln House): ​422 Lincoln Ave, Georgetown, OH 45121 or Hospice of Cincinnati: Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.

Family was served by E. C. Nurre Funeral Homes: 315 West Plane Street, Bethel, Ohio 45106. www.ecnurre.com.