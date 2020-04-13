Charlene Gaunce, 70 Years old of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her Husband: Larry Gaunce. 1 Daughter: Heather (William) King. 1 Son: Matthew Gaunce. 2 Grandchildren: Nate King and Sammy King. 2 Sisters: Margaret Goodin and Ruth Martin. 1 Brother: Richard Thompson. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Member of the Bible Baptist Church, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Feesburg, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.