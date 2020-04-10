Russell Dietrick, 48

Russell Darian Dietrick, age 48 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was an electronic technician for L3 Harris and a farmer. Russell was born October 29, 1971 in Hillsboro, Ohio the son of Marlene (Jones) Truitt and the late Russell Lee Dietrick. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one sister – Rusty Leeann Dietrick and step-father – Bob Brooks.

Mr. Dietrick is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years – Lalena S. (Johnson) Dietrick whom he married November 11, 2000; three children – Sarah, Sophia and Tristen Dietrick; his mother – Marlene Truitt and husband Jack of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers – Brian Dietrick and wife Brandi of North Carolina and Chamie Dietrick and wife Sammie of Eastgate, Ohio; one sister – Melissa Dietrick of Norwood, Ohio; one step-sister – Michele Truitt of Cincinnati, Ohio; Father-in-law – William Johnson of New York; mother-in-law – Beverly Newberry of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one brother-in-law – William Johnson, Jr. and wife Kelli of New York; one sister-in-law – Taunya Hines and husband Jarrie of Eastgate, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio at date to be determined.

