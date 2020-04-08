Brown County now has two current confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both patients are self-quarantined in their homes while their condition is being monitored by the Brown County Health Department.

The patients are a man and a woman, both in their mid-50’s. No other information has been released about the individuals.

Two more cases linked to Brown County are being reported by the Ohio Department of Health. One of those is a man who died on March 29 in a local hospital and the other is a man with a Brown County address who is currently hospitalized in Florida.

At press time on April 7, the Ohio Department of Health was reporting 4782 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state. 1354 of those cases have resulted in hospitalization and 417 people ended up in the ICU. So far, 167 deaths have been reported from complications related to the Corona Virus.

In Brown County, 51 people have been tested for the virus so far. 29 of those have come back negative and four positive. 18 results are pending.

Results from the Ohio Department of Health are usually returned in 12 to 24 hours.

Brown County Health Department Director of Nursing Pamela Williams said that the majority of the tests have come from the Mercy Health system and local doctors.

“We do not have tests here, we don’t have the ability to test and we don’t have a lab,” Williams said.

The protocol for local health departments is to follow up with patients diagnosed or suspected with Corona Virus to see where they have been and who they have been around while possibly contagious.

It’s called a “contact investigation”. Williams has been spending a lot of her time doing them lately and discussed the process with The News Democrat.

“When a test is positive, I make contact with the person or a family member, whoever is available, and we do a detailed history,” she said.

That history includes what the symptoms are and when they began.

“We also ask them where they went, who they were around, who they live with and other information,” Williams said. “I also ask if they have traveled, what their work history is and if they have been around anyone else who has been sick whether it’s confirmed or not.”

She said some cases require more work than others.

“Sometimes they have already been self-isolating for a while so there really isn’t a whole lot of contact investigating to do, but other times, someone has been more active and there is much more work to do.”

Williams said that the investigation goes back to before someone began feeling bad because of the possibility that they could be contagious before showing symptoms.

“I am seeing anywhere from two to 23 days for showing symptoms. I think 23 days is the longest that someone has been sick,” Williams said.

Patients who are confirmed positive are then tracked until they feel better.

“If they have been confirmed as positive, I reach out to them every single day to check on them and get information like their temperature at least twice a day,” Williams said.

She also assesses any needs the patients or their family has and works to fill those needs.

Regarding questions from the public, Williams said,“We have lots of folks calling in who think they may have been exposed and are looking for information. We tell them to call their primary health provider and review the symptoms with them.”

Williams said that anyone without a primary care doctor can call a local Emergency Room for guidance.”

Williams said that she understands that the public wants as much information as possible regarding the presence of the Corona Virus, but that personal health information is protected under federal and ODH privacy guidelines.

“We want people who are trying to get better not to feel any more pressure or stress about having personal information released. I don’t think anyone would want that to happen to them,” Williams said.

Moving forward, Williams repeated the now familiar cautions of staying six feet apart, avoiding large groups and washing your hands regularly.

She also had one final piece of advice.

“Be kind and be patient. This is not a sprint. If you have questions, call and ask. Don’t spread rumors,” Williams said.

The Brown County Health Department can be reached at (937) 378-6892.

To stay up-to-date on Ohio’s response to the crisis, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov .