Ruth Allen, 70

Sara Ruth Allen of Georgetown, Ohio passed away April 1st, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born October 19, 1949 to the late Sheridan and Grace Allen in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ruth is survived by a sister Jackie Dahmane, and nephew Michael Dahmane, both of Springfield, Illinois, a niece, Julia Dahmane (Glen Jones) and great niece Amira Grace Jones all of Mount Sterling, Kentucky and many dear cousins. She also leaves behind devoted friends Nancy Montgomery and Carolyn James of Georgetown, Ohio as well as Sue Strong of Dayton, Ohio.

Ruth was a beloved educator and taught English and Spanish at Felicity-Franklin High School. Ruth served selflessly as a Pastoral Minister to the parishioners of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. One of her biggest passions was helping to organize the Catholic Charities Brown County Mobile Food Pantry. She also enjoyed bringing communion to parishioners who could not attend Mass. Her life’s mission was to serve her Parish and her community.

A Catholic Mass will be held at a later date.

Donations in her name can be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio.