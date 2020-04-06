Charles Inlow, 78

Charles Richard Inlow was born July 10, 1941, in Norwood, Ohio to the late Charles Everett and Helena Margaret (nee Ernst) Inlow and passed away suddenly April 2, 2020, at the age of 78.

Charles is survived by his wife Syble (nee Tankersley) Inlow, son, Charles Russell Inlow, step-children, Marlene Henize and Scottie Tincher, grandchildren, David, Katlyn and Cody and brother, Charles Randall Inlow.

Charles was a resident of Williamsburg, Ohio and a 30 year employee of the Ford Motor Co.

Private funeral services will be held at E.C. Nurre. Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St., Bethel, Ohio with burial in New Harmony Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to Amelia Lodge # 590 F. & A. M.