The Brown County Health Department is reporting a case of COVID-19 within the county. The following statement was placed on the BCHD Facebook page.

“The Brown County Health Department has received notification of the county’s third case of COVID-19. The patient is a male in his mid-50’s and has been self-quarantining. For the patient’s privacy, we will not be releasing any more information. We have already began a contact investigation and will notify those who may have been in contact with him.”

While is is the third case related to Brown County, it is the only current case. A man in his mid-60’s died from complications related to the virus on March 29 and another man in his mid 80’s was reported hospitalized in Florida last week.