Robert Willey, 75

Robert Roy Willey, age 75 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was retired from PCP- Champion in Ripley, Ohio, a United States Navy veteran and a member of the F.O.E. #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio. Willey was born February 3, 1945 in Algona, Iowa the son of the late Chester and Frieda (Roeder) Willey. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters – Margaret Norland, Mildred Larson and Jane Willey.

Mr. Willey is survived by his wife of nearly 27 years – Glenda A. (Gull) Willey whom he married April 3, 1993; one step-son – Tim Cox and wife Karissa of Amelia, Ohio; one step-daughter – Christina Cox of Georgetown, Ohio; five step-grandchildren – Destiny and Dylan Cox both of Georgetown, Ohio, Megan Cox of Amelia, Ohio and Emme and Allie Cox both of Winchester, Ohio; two step-great grandchildren – Benjamin and Foster Yelton; one sister – Shirley Zepeda and husband Ray of Ft. Worth, Texas and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

