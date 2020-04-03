Richard ‘Dick’ Stratton, 69

Richard ‘Dick’ Stratton, age 69 of Lebanon, Ohio passed away Friday March 14, at University Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dick was born April 9, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Lester and Jean (nee West) Stratton.

Dick served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, where he earned the rank of Sergeant. Dick loved all of God’s creatures and loved spending time outdoors, fishing, boating and playing a good game of golf. He always had a smile on his face for everyone.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dick leaves behind is son Tyler (Amy Stratton) of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Eleisha Grant of Loveland, Ohio; sister Beverly (jody) Gould of Maineville, Ohio; grandson Tyler Grant; nephew Joe Gould (Cindy); niece Kelly Gould, late grandparents Joe and Marie West and Dick and Ophelia Stratton of Brown County; two aunts Charlotte West Hauck and Kate West Humphries, as well as many other family members and friends.

There was a memorial service on Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 pm at Milford Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Dick’s memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Humane Society of Warren County, Ohio.