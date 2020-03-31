Local man dies from Corona Virus

Wayne Gates

A Brown County man in his mid-60’s has died from the Corona Virus.

The Brown County Health Department reports that the man died in the intensive care unit of an area hospital.

The health department is following contact investigation guidelines to determine if anyone else who has been in contact with the man has also been exposed to the Corona Virus.

Another man in his mid 80’s who lists his residence in Brown County is in a Florida hospital with complications from the virus. No other information on his condition was available at press time.

“The Health Department and Brown County Emergency Management Agency have been working diligently with our community partners, local government agencies, local first responders and state and federal agencies for weeks to prepare the Brown County community for the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak,” reads a media release from the Brown County Health Department.

The department also reported that as of March 31, there had been 15 tests of Brown County residents submitted to the Ohio Department of Health for the Corona Virus.

Eleven of those tests have come back negative, three results are pending and the one positive case is the man that died.

A number of tests from within Brown County have also been sent to private labs in the state, but the number of tests is not available locally.

“Regarding the private labs we have no idea. The only time that they are required to report to us is when there is a positive” said Brown County Health Commissioner Kyle Arn.

The Ohio Department of Health releases the latest figures on Corona Virus cases in the state, individuals in the hospital, in the ICU and deaths each day.

At press time (Tuesday, March 31), 2199 cases had been confirmed in the state, with 585 in the hospital, 198 in the ICU and 55 deaths. 71 counties had reported cases, including ten in Clermont County, three in Clinton County, one in Highland County and two in Brown County. No cases have been reported in Adams County.

On Tuesday, March 24, 564 cases had been reported in Ohio in 49 counties. 145 were hospitalized, with 62 in the ICU and eight deaths.

Eight days later, all of those numbers had all increased 300 percent or more.

When asked if public testing is being considered by the health community, Arn said, “From the conversations that I have had, they only want to test people that are at risk and those who have shown symptoms.”

Arn said that getting a test when you feeling good really isn’t all that helpful.

“I would suggest not getting tested until you show symptoms. You could potentially catch the virus the day after you get a negative result and have a false sense of security while you potentially spread the virus to other people,” he said.

I would just like to tell people not to panic and practice all the mitigation measures like social distancing and hand washing. If we all do that, we will get back to our normal lives that much quicker.”

In other Corona Virus related news, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on March 30 that the Ohio Department of Health will extend its order to keep schools closed through the end of April.

Ohio’s previous order was set to expire on April 3, 2020. The new order will extend the closure through May 1, 2020.

“There is the real possibility that our schools could stay closed longer than this, but we want to give parents and teachers as much notice and flexibility as we can,” said Governor DeWine. “Schools should continue to do what they’re doing now — providing the best remote learning that they can, serving meals to students in new ways, and planning for what the rest of the year may look like.”

The News Democrat will post information on Corona Virus developments immediately on www.newsdemocrat.com as they become available.