John “Linn” Paeltz, age 67 of Bethel, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Eastgate Spring Nursing Home in Cincinnati, OH. He was born November 26, 1952 in Columbus, OH, the son of John Lloyd Paeltz and the late Martha (Holton) Irwin.

He was the husband of Pamela Pauline (Frye) Paeltz. They shared 42 years of marriage together. They were married on July 2, 1977 in Russellville, Ohio and started their life together in Decatur, Ohio and later settled in Lake Waynoka in Sardinia.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Paeltz, daughter, Samantha Paeltz, son, Josh Paeltz and wife Betsy Eiffert-Paeltz. His sister, Krista White, brother Paul Paeltz, half-sister Esta Paeltz and several step siblings. He also has 4 grandchildren, Larissa Paeltz, Landon Paeltz, Addyson Eiffert and Ethan Eiffert. He is also survived by his dad, John Lloyd Paeltz and step mother Angie Paeltz as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Martha (Holton) Irwin and step father, Bob Irwin as well as his brother Phillip Paeltz and his infant daughter Selena Paeltz.

He grew up in Columbus, Ohio and left his family’s pizza business to move to Brown County, Ohio to be closer to his grandparents (Holton’s) and to pursue farming. He spent most of his life farming tobacco and building. He was a framing specialist and owned a home remodeling business called John Paeltz Construction Contractors.

He loved his children and grandchildren. Family was always most important to him. He also loved his friends and if a favor was ever needed, all you had to do was ask. He loved the outdoors, fishing, his John Deere and was a movie enthusiast. He will forever be deeply loved, missed and remembered.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, private funeral services will be Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Kyle Lanham will be officiating. Interment will be at the Liberty Chapel Cemetery in Decatur.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

