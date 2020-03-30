Ada May Lindsey, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker. May was born February 22, 1931 in Georgetown, Ohio, the fourth of five children, to the late William Arthur and Maud May (Hiler) Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her husband – George “Freddy” Lindsey, one daughter – Patricia Ann Lindsey; one grandson – Jonathon David Lindsey; two brothers – Estel Dale Lucas and Arthur Jacob Lucas; Leola (Lucas) Martin.

May is survived by two sons – Danny Lee Lindsey and Lucas Martin Lindsey; one daughter – Rose Marie Young; one sister – Eulaila M. Thompson; six grandchildren – Mandy and Patti Lindsey, Jessica and Katie Young, Tara Hagar and Duane McQuitty; four great-grandchildren – William Lucas Mcmullen, McKenna and Del Proctor and Zoey Hagar.

There will be no services. Interment will be in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

