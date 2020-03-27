Thomas Grant, 65

Thomas Elwood Grant, age 65 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his residence. He was a glass glazer for AGN Glass and a United States Vietnam War Marine veteran. Tom was born February 11, 1955 the son of the late Elwood Truman and Gladys Marie (Pharris) Grant. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Jerel Grant, two sisters – Karen Grant and Ginger Delaney and one brother – Dale Delaney.

Mr. Grant is survived by his wife of 47 years – Dorella “Gigi” (Bennet) Grant whom he married August 19, 1972; five children – Brian Grant of Portland, Oregon, Brandon Grant and fiancé Rachel Spires of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Stephanie Felder of Georgetown, Ohio, La’Kisha Pfeffer of Cincinnati, Ohio and Brianna Grant and husband Jason Mengistu; sixteen grandchildren – Kirsten Grant, Amani Grant, Elijah Grant, Jonovan Grant, Jaydon Grant, Maliah Grant, Anaya Grant, Maahlik Felder, Omoruyi Elchator, Trestyn Jones, Brian “BB” Grant, Maxwell Grant, Jason Mengistu, II, Riley Spires, Livia Spires and Reese Spires; one brother – David Delaney and wife Lee of Georgetown, Ohio; six sisters – Jewelene Commodore and Angela Brown both of Maysville, Kentucky and Diane Lightfoot, Pam Jones, Cheryl Lewis and husband Mike and Michelle Grant all of Georgetown, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

(Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic) Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Red Oak Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. The funeral service will live stream on the Cahall Funeral Homes facebook page.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

