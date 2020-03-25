Court changes due to Corona Virus

The General Division, Judge Scott T. Gusweiler, of the Brown County Court of Common Pleas has developed protocol in response to this public health emergency.

These protocols are intended to protect public health, maintain essential court functions, and continue to protect the rights of all individuals subject to the authority of the Court.

THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED:

1. All Sheriff’s sales currently scheduled are hereby STAYED for 60 days or until further order of the Court. All other orders of sale that have been issued or are subsequently filed are hereby stayed for a period of 60 days or until further order of the Court.

All current and future writs for possession are hereby stayed for a period of 60 days or until further order of the Court. The Brown County Sheriff is ordered to return those orders of sale to the Clerk without execution.

2. All foreclosure sales by Private Selling Officers are hereby STAYED for 60 days or until further order of the Court. All other orders of sale or orders of appraisal that have been issued or praecipes for order of appraisal subsequently filed are hereby stayed for a period of 60 days or until further order of the Court.

The Brown County Sheriff is ordered to return any orders of appraisal, if incomplete, to the Clerk.

Plaintiffs’ counsel shall notify the Private Selling Officer of this Order and direct the suspended orders of sale be returned to the Clerk.

3. All civil duty Magistrate hearings (garnishment, replevin, civil forfeiture hearings, judgment debtor examinations) scheduled between March 24, 2020 and May 18, 2020 will be continued. Ex parte civil protection order hearings are excluded and will be held.

4. Future requests for an order of garnishment sent to the Court will be STAYED for 60 days or until further order of the Court. Garnishment orders already in place will continue to be processed.

Brown County Municipal Judge Joe Worley also issued the following orders to be in effect until May 18 unless changed by further order:

1. All civil and criminal pretrials shall be conducted by phone.

2. All civil case trials will be set out 60 days, including evictions.

3. Only attorneys, parties and witnesses will be allowed in the waiting area of the courthouse.

4. All criminal jury trials will be moved and/or set after 5-19-2020 unless the Court orders a quicker date due to Defendant being in jail etc.

5. Only cash will be received by the clerk at 770 Mt. Orab Pike regarding fines and costs. If one is paying by credit card, this shall be accomplished online or by phone with the clerks.

6. All probationers shall report to the Probation Dept. once a month by phone.

7. All review hearings concerning probation shall be conducted by phone with the probationer’s Probation Officer.

8. Temporarily stay the filing and enforcing of any garnishment actions or orders.

9. Any court filings except protection orders shall be filed between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. with the clerks.