By Wayne Gates

The Brown County Health Department is now in charge of economic and public activity in the county.

A mandatory “stay at home” order, issued by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton on March 22 and currently in effect, lists local health departments as in charge of enforcement of the order.

“This order my be enforced by State and local law enforcement to the extent set forth in Ohio law…The director of health hereby delegates to local health departments the authority to answer questions in writing and consistent with this order,” the document reads.

It prohibits “All public and private gatherings of any number of people occuring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited except for the limited purposes provided by this Order.”

Those limited purposes are defined in the order as leaving your home for For health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity, for certain types of essential work and to take care of others.

The oder is to remain effective until April 7 unless cancelled or changed.

“The intent of this Order is to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence,” reads the order.

Public Information Officer Margary Paeltz with the Brown County Health Department talked with The News Democrat about what her department is doing as a result of the order.

“We are busy in the field making sure we have everything covered and are working with our partners in order to ensure the safety of the public,” Paeltz said.

“We are just trying to keep people calm and answer any questions they may have or direct them to someone who can answer their questions.”

Paeltz added that no positive tests for Corona Virus in Brown County had been received back from state testing laboratories as of yet.

She said that the Brown County Health Department is still open for business, but with protective measures in place, including taking the temperature of visitors.

Paeltz said that she expected some help from the state to arrive in the coming days.

“We have put in an order for personal protective equipment (masks, gowns, gloves, etc.) for first responders and health care workers with the state and that should be delivered in the next few days,” she said.

Paeltz said that she and everyone in the health care infrastructure knows that the latest restrictions are frustrating for people, but asks them to see the bigger picture.

“You never know how bad something can be until you don’t do what the health authorities are asking you to do. The main thing is that we want people to take care of themselves. And taking care of themselves will take care of others,” she said.

“We are asking our population to follow some guidelines for what is realistically a short period of time. Two or three weeks is not a lot to ask to get people to stay away from each other as much as possible.”

If there are questions regarding whether a business is considered “Essential” by law enforcement, public officials, local businesses, or anyone with questions or concerns, please contact the Brown County Health Department at 937-378-6892.

Director Acton’s Order can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/DirectorsOrderStayAtHome.pdf.

Meanwhile, the Brown County Comissioners issued the following information to the public.

“Thank you for continuing to be calm and patient as we manage these challenging times together. Now is the time to continue our culture of collaboration and innovation. The FAQ below is to help share some information that could be useful in the coming days.

What is a shelter-at-home order, or similar order?

A shelter-at-home order, which is reserved for extenuating circumstances such as a public health emergency, calls for residents to stay at home barring specific, justifiable reasons.

This means only essential staff would be performing essential duties. News about the shelter-at-home order came from the Ohio Department of Health and the Governor’s Office.

It was stated that during a shelter-at-home order, people will be able to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, commute to work for essential functions, go to medical centers and banks, or take trips related to the care for the young and the elderly.

We have reviewed the order issued at the state level. A shelter-at-home order is not the same thing as martial law, which is a specific imposition of the military.

We know the military does stand ready to be helpful in many ways, such as making sure personal protective equipment is rationed for use by medical personnel.

A shelter-at-home order is a way to help manage a public health emergency. Remember, we are using a calm, steady approach. We are showing care for one another and doing all that we can to save lives.

What happens when essential personnel are working as part of a continuity of operations plan?

Supervisors may have already talked with staff about continuity of operations and what is considered essential. If you have any questions about essential duties, please contact your supervisor or department head. While conducting essential functions only, county buildings will be closed to the public at the discretion of the elected official; this is by consensus with the emergency meeting conducted in our office on March 16, 2020. There will be no county business scheduled except for essential functions. Courts will continue to manage their constitutional responsibilities. Emergency personnel will be available, law enforcement and E911 Dispatchers will continue services. Protective services will continue. Payroll processing and certain contracting and payment functions will continue. Teleworking to the extent possible can continue.

Is help available if you are experiencing anxiety?

If you or a loved one are experiencing anxiety, help is available. Call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1 -800-985-5990, connect with a trained counselor through the Ohio Crisis Text Line – text “4HOPE” to 741 741, or call @OhioMHAS help line at 1.877.275.6364. #COVID19OhioReady

For more information, see www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The general public may call the ODH Coronavirus Call Center at 1-833-427-5634.

Call 911 for emergencies.”

Governor DeWine has announced that any child care facility that remains open to care for children under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license must give priority to families on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Placement of children must first be offered to kids with parents who are healthcare workers, first responders, hospital and clinic staff, pharmacy staff, children service workers, adult protection workers, developmental disability aides, mental health counselors, psychiatrists psychologists, nursing home workers, elder care workers, home health care workers, and dentists.

Any remaining childcare openings will be open to other families.

Parents can enroll now. A full list of child care centers operating under the special license can be found at http://jfs.ohio.gov/cdc.

All operating child care centers in Ohio must do so under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license and follow these guidelines:

• There should be no more than six children in a class.

• Ratios must be kept at one teacher to no more than six children.

• Children whose parents are employed by the same entity should be kept together whenever possible.

• The same teachers and children in each room should be maintained whenever possible.

• There should be limited use of shared space or mixing of groups.

• If shared space is used, a rigorous cleaning schedule must be in place.

• Parent interaction should be limited at drop off and pick up.

• The program will operate until April 30, with the potential to extend and adjust as needed.

COVID-19 OHIO DATA:

There are 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and six deaths. A total of 104 people are hospitalized.

Confirmed Deaths: Cuyahoga (1), Erie (1), Franklin (2), Lucas (1), Stark (1)

Confirmed cases: Ashland (1), Ashtabula (3), Belmont (2), Butler (17), Carroll (2), Clark (1), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (2), Coshocton (3), Cuyahoga (149), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (7), Erie (1), Franklin (44), Gallia (1), Geauga (2), Greene (1), Hamilton (26), Hancock (1), Highland (1), Huron (1), Knox (1), Lake (8), Licking (1), Logan (1), Lorain (24), Lucas (9), Madison (1), Mahoning (23), Marion (3), Medina (15), Miami (17), Montgomery (7), Portage (2), Richland (1), Sandusky (1), Stark (12), Summit (28), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (2), Union (1), Warren (5), Washington (1), Wood (2)