Thomas Anthony Cunningham died on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17. He was 54. Tom, or “TC” as he was known by friends, is survived by his wife, Amy of 30 years, two children, Bridget (Andrew) and Kelly, parents Thomas and Mary, siblings Lynn (Rick) and Tina (Russell).

Born in Dayton, Ohio, Tom was a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He was a Field Division Claim Supervisor and employee of American Modern Insurance Group for over 25 years. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date because of the present situation with coronavirus.

Memorial contributions may be made to: US Grant Homestead Association, c/o Bud White, Treasurer, 5831 Tracy Rd., Sardinia, OH 45171.