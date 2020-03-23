Boys basketball DIII All-Ohio teams announced

TRENT HUNDLEY, Eastern Brown High School DIII All-Ohio Honorable Mention - DIII All-Ohio Honorable Mention - TITUS BURNS, Eastern Brown High School DIII All-Ohio Special Mention - DIII All-Ohio Special Mention - COLTON VAUGHN, Eastern Brown High School DIII All-Ohio Honorable Mention - DIII All-Ohio Honorable Mention -

The 2020 Division III boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced March 16 by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA

DIVISION III BOYS ALL-OHIO

Player of the Year: Christopher “CJ” Anthony, Harvest Prep

Coach of the Year:

Troy Dolick, West Lafayette Ridgewood

First Team

Grant Whisman, Madison, 6-7, sr., 25.7; Michael Stammen, Versailles, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Christopher Anthony, Harvest Prep, 6-0, sr., 28.4; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-4, so., 15.3; Luke Powell, Barnesville, 6-3, sr., 33.0; Vaughn Dorsey, Waterloo, 6-7, sr., 18.9; Drew Clark, Springfield, 6-3, sr., 19.4; Luke Howes, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, sr., 24.4; Cooper Parrott, Willard, 6-3, sr., 21.0; Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 23.1

Second Team

Skyler Schmidt, Clermont Northeastern, 6-7, jr., 24.6; Bart Bixler, Anna, 5-11, sr., 15.1; Sean Ealy, Clark Montessori, 5-10, sr., 25.0; Carter Jones, Centerburg, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Chase Hammond, Oak Hill, 6-4, sr., 20.0; Cam Evans, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, sr., 21.4; Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, jr., 31.4; Daryl Houston, Beachwood, 6-1, jr., 23.0; Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, sr., 24.2; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Ben Westrick, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, sr., 16.8

Third Team

Cole Fischer, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.5 ppg, Steve Gentry jr., Deer Park, 6-0, sr., 20.7; Ryan Sheridan, Elgin, 6-5, sr., 20.2; Trey Stoffer, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Mason Jakacki, Crestwood, 5-9, sr., 10.1; Austin Peterson, Garfield, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Chris Brooks, South Range, 6-4, sr., 21.0; Ramelle Arnold, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, jr., 21.0; Mason Loeffler, Metamora Evergreen, 6-4, sr., 19.9; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-2, jr., 20.7; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Terry Baldridge, Willard, 6-8, sr., 17.9; Biggz Johnson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, sr., 18.3

Special Mention

Edward Wright II, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Zach Samsa, Kirtland, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Jonah Wilkerson, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-1, jr., 12.0; Noah Mesaros, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Luke Merritt, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, jr., 19.2; Logan Smith, Martins Ferry, 6-5, jr., 16.3; Brady Schilling, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, sr., 12.4; Carver Myers, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Preston Crabtree, North Union, 6-2, jr., 14.1; Derrick Hardin, Worthington Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.7; Darius Parham, Ready, 6-3, jr., 18.0; Zach Geiser, 6-1, Apple Creek Waynedale, jr., 16.8; Connor Meyer, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 5-8, jr., 15; J.K. Kearns, Albany Alexander, 5-9, sr., 10.0; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-10, so., 15.6; Austin Webb, South Point, 6-3, jr., 22.4; Matthew Fraulini, Portsmouth, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Jacob Polcyn, Proctorville Fairland, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Titus Burns, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-2, sr., 12.6; J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg, 6-3, jr., 15.3; Angelo Milini, Canton Central Catholic, 6-5, sr., 15.1; Joey Kline, Newton Falls, 6-3, jr., 15.7; Kaden Mellott, West Salem Northwestern, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Nathan Gerber, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-6, sr., 15.8; Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 16.7; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, jr., 12.3; Avondre Reed, Fostoria, 6-3, sr., 20.1; Luke Denecker, Bluffton, 6-2, sr., 17.6; Jhaiden Wilson, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-7, jr., 20.7

Honorable Mention

Rayvon Griffin, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, fr., Curtis Harrison, Seven Hills, 6-7, sr., Max McGowen, Mariemont, 6-3, jr., Holden Nease, West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, sr., Hakeem Griggs, North College Hill, 6-1, sr., AJ Eller, Brookville, 5-11, jr.; Cameron Harrison, National Trail, 6-0, sr. Matthew Adkins, Cincinnati Country Day, 6-0, sr.; Makiah Merritt, Belpre, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Kyler D’Augustino, Albany Alexander, 5-9, fr., 15.0; Weston Baer, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, sr., 19.1; Nick Nesser, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-7, sr., 13.5; Colby Swain, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, sr., 8.3; Logan Bennett, Frankfort Adena, 6-5, jr., 17.2; Aiden Porter, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, so., 15.3; Clayton Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 5-10, jr., 15.5; Chance Gunther, South Point, 5-10, sr., 14.9; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-4, jr., 13.6; Cory Borders, Coal Grove, 5-10, sr., 17.5; Jayden Hesler, Seaman North Adams, 5-10, jr., 13.6; Zane Kingsolver, West Union, 6-2, sr., 19.0; Colton Vaughn, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Trent Hundley, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 6-4, so., 9.5; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, jr., 13.0; Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-8, so., 14.5; Trenton Wilson, Bellaire, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Keegan Offenberger, Magnolia Sandy Valley. 6-1, sr., 13.1; Koleten Smith, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, sr., 13.0; Zane Wallace, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, sr., 12.8; Gaven Williams, Coshocton, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Sam Ray, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-5, sr., 12.0; Branson Taylor, Elyria Catholic, 6-8, sr., 16.0; Martin Lowry, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-3, sr., 16.0; Giles Harrell, Oberlin, 5-9, sr., 13.5; Charlie Simon, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-5, sr., 12.1; Anthony Olsen, Wickliffe, 5-11, sr., 17.8; Kyle Woods, Conneaut, 6-1, jr., 15.7; Mason McClellan, Wellington, 6-0, sr., 16.2; Abe Bayus, Warren Champion, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Mason Higgins, Apple Creek Waynedale, 6-7, sr., 15.8; Michael Pelini, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, jr., 18.2; J.J. Cline, West Salem Northwestern, 6-2, sr., 14.1; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 5-11, jr., 14.9; Caleb Francis, Atwater Waterloo, 6-2, sr., 14.3; Jonathan Bertovich, East Palestine, 5-10, soph., 26.3; Landen Kiser, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Evan Ohlin, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, sr., 14; Ben Draper, 5-9, Creston Norwayne, sr., 13.8; Eli Burke, Africentric, 6-0, jr., 14.1; Lincoln Cunningham, Fredericktown, 6-1, jr., 16.8; Calijaha’won Davis, Africentric, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jake Lusk, Johnstown, 6-4, jr., 14.6; Blake Miller, Northmor, 6-6, sr., 14.2; Jayse Miller, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Carter Warstler, Columbus Academy, 6-0, sr., 15.1

