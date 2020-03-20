Lvera Adrienne Seipelt, 90

Lvera Adrienne Seipelt, age 90 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a graduate of Higginsport High School, a genealogist, a charter member of the Brown County Genealogical Association and a member of the Ripley Church of Christ. Mrs. Seipelt was born May 24, 1929 in Utopia, Ohio the daughter of the late Eugene Martin and Georgia Elizabeth (Hicks) Jennings, Sr.. She was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty years – Victor L. Seipelt, Sr. whom she married July 1, 1948, two sons – Dale Lynn and David Lynn Seipelt at birth in 1952, one sister – Irma Purdy and one brother – Eugene Martin Jennings, Jr..

Mrs. Seipelt is survived by two sons – Victor L. Seipelt, Jr. and wife Connie of Ripley, Ohio and Leslie Galen Seipelt and wife Marilyn of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Victor L. Seipelt III and wife Monica, Rebecca Thieman and husband Mike, Mary Wilson and husband Teddy and Vanessa Lewis; six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one sister – Ivetta Dawes of Ripley, Ohio and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family (Due to the Covid-19 Virus Pandemic) Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203-1742 or to the Brown County Genealogical Society, P. O. Box 83, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

