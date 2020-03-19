Latest Brown County closings

The following information was current at press time. If you are concerned that access or operating hours have changed for a public office, call ahead before you go.

Many public offices in Brown County have eliminated public access to common areas or have made other changes in an effort to comply with a request by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to limit large groups of people in proximity to each other.

The offices will still be staffed and communicate with the public by mail, e-mail, phone and fax.

Those offices who have suspended public access include the Brown County Title Office, Brown County Auditor, Brown County Treasurer, Brown County Recorder and Child Support Enforcement.

Visits to inmates at the Brown County Jail have also been suspended.

The best course of action when dealing with a local office that deals with the public is to call ahead to see if anything has changed regarding hours or access.

On March 18, Governor DeWine encouraged business owners to begin taking the temperature of employees when they arrive at work in an effort to identify anyone who is becoming ill. If this is not feasible, Governor DeWine asked that employers require workers to take their own temperatures prior to arriving at work. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher should self-quarantine with members of their household.

On a state level, DeWine ordered the temporary closure of Ohio’s barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo parlors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows an earlier order closing bars, bowling alleys, fitness centers and other places were people gather in close proximity.

Governor DeWine also ordered the temporary closure of most of Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) deputy registrar locations and BMV driver examination stations.

“Everyone is in this fight, but we don’t need to go into the battlefield, we simply need to stay home,” said Governor DeWine. “Social distancing is so critical, and many Ohioans are starting to understand its importance, but there are still some who don’t yet get it. This is a crisis that we have never seen in our lifetime, and everyone must recognize that their actions could have deadly consequences.”

Of Ohio’s 186 BMV locations and 57 driver exam stations, a handful will remain open to issue and renew commercial driver licenses and perform commercial knowledge exams to ensure that the transportation of necessaries necessities such as food, medical supplies, and cleaning supplies is not interrupted. The closest location is:

Deputy Registrar – 10938 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy 45231

Driver Exam Station – 10940 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati 45231

Because of these BMV closures, Governor DeWine announced that he will work with the Ohio General Assembly to extend the expiration date of driver’s licenses that are up for renewal. In the meantime, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will not issue tickets to drivers whose licenses expire while BMV’s services are unavailable. Governor DeWine recommended that other law enforcement agencies in Ohio do the same.

Ohioans can still renew their vehicle registrations by mail or online at www.oplates.com, and BMV is currently working to provide other online service.

Champion Media Reporter Ashley McCarty also gathered the following information:

Brown County Health Department will not be having any walk-in clinics until further notice. Anyone needing immunizations is advised to contact the office to speak with a nurse to schedule an appointment. Persons not feeling well and who have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath are to call the office prior to visits.

Ohio Valley Manor restricted its visitation as of March 10, with screenings for visitors meeting specific criteria. As of March 16, Ohio Valley Manor’s outpatient clinic is closed until further notice.

Georgetown Utilities is encouraging Georgetown Village customers to utilize their online payment system, or to call in a payment. Georgetown Utilities has a drive-thru window and a night deposit box located in the alley behind the village building for another payment option. Georgetown Utilities offers email billing or paperless billing.

Georgetown Service Center will be limiting visitors to the building. Entrances to the building will be locked. Persons needing to visit the office will be asked a series of screening questions prior to entry. This affects all offices within the building – USDA Farm Service Agency, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Brown County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Brown County Educational Service Center will be closed until April 7.

Georgetown United Methodist Church will be postponing services for two weeks. There will be no church on Sunday, March 22.

— The toiletry pantry and community lunch are canceled for the month of March. Plans are currently in the works to provide for the needs of the community. Those plans will be released when they are finalized.

— The rummage sale is being postponed until some date later in the spring.

All 4-H events, programs, and activities scheduled between now and April 1 will be held virtually, postponed, or canceled.

Union Township Public Library has remained functional, but cancelled story times for the remainder of March, postponed Rick Houser’s author talk scheduled for March 21 and will not be having the DIY Bunnies workshop that was scheduled for March 28. Toys have also been put away.

Ripley Police Department will now be handling all not in-progress or non-violent offenses via telephone. All non-emergency calls will be vetted to determine if it is necessary an officer respond in-person. If the officer is not needed and a report is requested, report will take place over telephone. For all calls requiring an emergency response, officers will still follow standard procedures.

Village of Ripley has cancelled all meetings until further notice.

Family Traditions Animal Adventure, LLC, has closed; offering virtual educational lessons through Facebook Live.

Village of Aberdeen daily operations at the village will remain normal; police department will respond to all calls, enforce traffic violations and will continue to investigate all incidents as normal while using precautions. Anyone needing to pay a citation or fine are to use the drop box or use online and phone payment options.