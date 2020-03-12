Latest COVID-19 information

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH today gave an update on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio.

FOURTH CASE CONFIRMED:

Ohio now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19. The newest case involves a hospitalized man, age 53, in Stark County who has no travel history outside of the United States. Because this individual has had no known contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, this is the first instance of “community spread” in Ohio – meaning there is no known source of infection. The local health department is investigating the individual’s contacts.

NURSING HOMES/ASSISTING LIVING:

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Veterans Services issued an order limiting the number of visitors to one person per resident per day. Exceptions can be made for end-of-life cases. The order will require that these facilities screen all individuals at every point of entry, including employees, vendors, family members, etc. Each individual will be screened for signs of illness and must submit to a temperature reading to gain entrance. All facilities will be required to keep a log of all who are admitted access.

K-12:

Elementary, middle, and high schools will remain open. If schools are ordered to close in the future, the Governor will work with the legislature to waive certain requirements, such as testing requirements.

LARGE GATHERINGS:

Governor DeWine announced that an order will be forthcoming regarding mass gatherings.

“We shouldn’t panic, but we should take rational actions to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and others,” said Governor DeWine. “What we are seeing with this virus is predictable, and we have the ability to control risk. Every expert has told us that there is a risk in any kind of mass gathering, so you must ask yourself if going to a large event is worth the risk.”

Fore more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.