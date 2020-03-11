William “Bill” Joseph Gundrum, Sr., age 94 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence. He was retired from the Miller Shoe Company in Cincinnati, Ohio after 40+ years of service, was a farmer and worked on his farm until he was 80 years old raising pigs, cattle, horses, goats and chickens and a United States WWII Army Veteran and purple heart recipient. Bill was born January 5, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Erwin and Helen (Yaeger) Gundrum.

Mr. Gundrum is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara (Boswell) Gundrum whom he married April 12, 1975; one son – William J. Gundrum, Jr. and wife Leigh Ann of Taylor Mill, Kentucky; three step-sons – Bruce Boswell and wife Sharon of Sardinia, Ohio, Jerry Jewell and wife Lisa of Arnheim, Ohio, and Jimmy Jewell and wife Laura of Eugene, Oregon; ten grandchildren – Paige, Jakob, Gracie and Jordan Gundrum, Brian and Chris Boswell, Tonya Bellingham and husband Mark, Melissa Taylor and husband Zachary, Josh Jewell and wife Jennifer and James Jewell and wife Meghan; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one sister – Virginia Butcher and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day-Hill Arnheim Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com