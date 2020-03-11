Donald Edward Furnish passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born to the late Kirby and Mildred Furnish on July 10, 1930 in Vevay, IN.

Donald is survived by his loving children Donna (Cliff) Earls of Patriot, IN, Rodney (Kay) Furnish of North Carolina, Sherri (Mickey) Dryden of Aberdeen, OH, Kim Furnish of Decatur, OH and Shawn Furnish of Ripley, OH; 12 grandchildren; Numerous great-grandchildren; his sister Jean; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews..

In addition to his parents Donald was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Furnish, his siblings; Alfred, Ivey, Deanna and Ann.

Donald served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Megie Funeral Home Located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown, OH