Carl “Jake” D. Connor passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born to the late Harold and Myrtle Connor on June 12, 1928 in Williamsburg, OH.

Carl is survived by his caring children Jeffrey Lynn (Jill) Connor of Batavia, OH, and Kim Ann (Scot) Allen of Batavia, OH; his cherished grandchildren Holly Lynn (Eric) Costanzo of Fayetteville, GA, Erin Nicole (Christian) Cunningham of Williamsburg, OH, and Christie (Johnny) Story of Murfreesboro, TN; his four adored great grandchildren; and his siblings Harvey (Virginia) Connor of Eastgate, OH, and Shelia Liming of Indiana.

In addition to his parents Carl was preceded in death by his wife Bernice L. Connor.

Carl served in the US Army, was an avid bowler, and volunteered at Clermont Mercy Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Megie Funeral Home Located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 5:00 pm until the time of service. Graveside Service at Mt. Orab Cemetery on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Eastgate Village at 776 Cincinnati Batavia Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245.