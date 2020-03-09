Laura Sue Gifford, 70, passed away peacefully at her residence, Saturday March 7, 2020.

Sue was born June 10, 1949 in Harrison County to the late John and Loraine Carter Fryman. She had worked as a teacher’s aide at Mason County Schools.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Larry Lee Gifford; her daughters, Marti Gifford (Monty) Sidebottom of Maysville and Karon Sue Gifford of Sardis; her sons, Larry Murphy Gifford of Sharpsburg and Jodiha “Jody” Britian Gifford of Sardis; grandchildren, Briann Cox, Monica Nunez, Bryce Gifford; sisters, Kathy Jane (Steve) Malone, Connie Fryman both of Mt. Olivet; brothers, John Michael Fryman of Mt Olivet and Wesley Brian Fryman of Maysville; and a host of additional family and friends.

In addition to her parents was preceded in death by a daughter Laura Lee Gifford; a sister Linda Kay Fryman; and a niece Samantha Bustos.

Services for Laura Sue Gifford will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday March 12, 2020 at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Pastor John Ray Dodson officiating. Burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

