Geoffrey H. Pershing of Sardinia, Ohio died peacefully on February 26, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard, wife, Dianne, and son Noah.

He is survived by his mother, Constance,daughter, Amy, son, Lucas, granddaughter, Abigail, and sisters, Deborah, Beth and Jenny.

He served with the Internal Revenue Service for 25 years and was a member of the Sardinia Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will be held at the Sardinia Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 2nd at 1pm. His values of honesty, hard work, and service to his fellow man live on.

