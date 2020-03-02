Edna Bradford, 90

Edna Mae Bradford, age 90 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker, bookkeeper for Bradford’s Used Cars, farmer and loved puzzle books, gardening, sewing, NASCAR and spending time with her family. Edna was born February 5, 1930 in Edenton, Ohio the youngest of six children born to the late William A. and Edna (Grossnickel) Hill. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George W. Bradford in 2005, two step-sons- Fredrick and George Edward Bradford, one grandson – Ryan Nobel, one step great grandson – Cory Johnson, three brothers – Verbay, Russell and Clifford Hill and two sisters – Margaret Ward and Doris Bohl.

Mrs. Bradford is survived by four sons – Henry Barger of Winchester, Ohio, Gary Barger and wife Joy of Hillsboro, Ohio, Michael Barger of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Darrell Nobel and wife Claudia of Yorktown, Indiana; one daughter – Jewell Johnson and husband William of Georgetown, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren – Laurie (Sheldon) Speight, Melissa (Cory) McKenzie, Elizabeth (Lance) Vinson, Brad (Kellsey) Barger, Casey (Meadow) Barger, Derek Barger, Aaron Barger, Sophia Barger, Kristin (Chuck) Pearson, Jeremey (Kate) Noble, Nathan Johnson, Benjamin Johnson and Nicholas Johnson; three step- grandchildren – Edward Gene Bradford, Terry Jo (Chuck) Ernst and Shane (Amanda) Bradford; twenty great grandchildren; five step- great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4884 State Route 125, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Cynthia Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

