Denise Prather, 65

Denise K. Prather, age 65 of Higginsport, Ohio, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was retired from Brown County Child Support and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in Higginsport, Ohio. Mrs. Prather was born April 11, 1954 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Freddie (Watson) Horn of Higginsport, Ohio and the late Harold Hughes. She was also preceded in death by a brother – Jimmy Hughes; stepfather – Mike Horn and stepmother – Harriett Hughes.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Prather is survived by her loving husband of forty-six years – Calvin Prather; one son – Brandon Prather (Erica) of Oakwood, Ohio; three grandsons – Matthew, Simon and Benny Prather; one brother – Kevin Horn (Rose) of Higginsport, Ohio and one sister – Sherry Hughes of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: VITAS Hospice 11500 Northlake Dr., Suite 400 Cincinnati, Ohio 45249.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com