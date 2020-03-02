By Wayne Gates

Community leaders from all over Brown County gathered at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center on Feb. 21 to celebrate “Career and Technical Education Month” in Ohio.

The group was treated to lunch prepared by high school students studying Culinary Arts in “sit down” style, complete with table service.

During the meal, SHCTC Adult Education Director Vicki Carrington revealed some big news.

“For a little over a year, we have been working on a merger with Grant Career Center (in Bethel). That merger has been approved, so we are working getting everything lined out now to move forward,” she said.

“They are about the same size as us, and what we realized was that we were competing for students. I would be running an STNA class in Mt. Orab with four students and they would be running one in Bethel with maybe five students. It just made sense to pool our resources and run one class with nine students.”

Carrington said that the immediate benefit of the merger to the students and community would be more classes available for more people.

Southern Hills Career and Technical Center Superintendent Kevin Kratzer also revealed some adult education news at the luncheon.

“Also, we have started our first Paramedic training class. One of the most critical shortages in our area is for paramedics. We are working to try and fill that gap.”

Kratzer said that the paramedic class is moving forward with 16 students.

Following the meal, Kratzer spoke to The News Democrat.

“This luncheon is a good chance to let some of the people in our community remain aware of what Southern Hills is and what we do for high school kids, middle school kids and adults,” Kratzer said.

He said that the annual luncheon presents an opportunity to maintain the connection between SHCTC and the public.

“It helps us to remain a hub in the community. We have multi-use facilities both in the district office and the high school. Both of those are the most frequently used space we have. And that’s what we want. We want the community to see Southern Hills as their school and their facility, because they paid for it.”

Kratzer said that the preparation and execution of the luncheon benefits SHCTC students as well.

“We have all sorts of influential community members here that the students are serving food to. And the kids are 16 years old. That’s a big deal. Not many 16 year old get the opportunity to interact with people at this professional level. It’s a great teaching opportunity for these kids.”

Following the meal, guests were given the option of taking a tour of Southern Hills.