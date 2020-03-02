Aristotle Roussos, age 93 of Lebanon, formerly of Lake Waynoka, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, OH. He was born October 3, 1926 in New York, NY the son of the late George and Cathryn (Vournas) Roussos. He was a salesman for Johnson and Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary (Layton) Roussos of Lebanon, 3 sons, Tim Roussos and wife Becky of Waynesville, OH, Wil Roussos and wife Janet of Leesburg, VA, Dave Roussos and wife Eva of Pittsburgh, PA, 1 brother, Plato Roussos of CT and 10 grandchildren.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

