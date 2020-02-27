Ramona Lewis-Harrison, 92

Ramona J. Lewis-Harrison of Milford formerly of Brown County, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born May 29, 1927 to the late Raymond and Mayme (nee Rush) Amiott in Mt. Healthy, OH.

Ramona is survived by her loving children Jim (Jane) Lewis of Eastgate, OH, Tina (Ted) Paytes of Loveland, OH, and Mary Schadle of Milford, OH; 5 cherished grandchildren, 3 adored great grandchildren; and her brother Ron Amiott of Mt. Orab, OH.

In addition to her parents Ramona was preceded in death by her brother Bill Amiott.

Ramona was a retired teacher from Fayetteville High School.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154, family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will be at Williamsburg Cemetery. Bonnie Bohn officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Queen City Hospice.