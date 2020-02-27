Norma (Frodge) Carpenter, 85

Norma (Frodge) Carpenter, age 85 years, passed away from this temporary home and into her eternal home on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:45 a.m. at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Mrs. Carpenter lived most of her life in the Ripley community, where she was well-known and respected as a kind and generous lady. She was born in Higginsport, Ohio on Sept. 14, 1934 and lived her childhood years in that community. She was a 1952 graduate of Higginsport High School, the last graduating class at that school. She also attended Morehead State University. She was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ, where she served faithfully for over 67 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore (“Lefty”) Frodge and Mary (Brookbank) Frodge and one brother, Robert Frodge.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert: two sons, Mark (Aimee) Carpenter and Matthew (Julie) Carpenter, both of Ripley; one daughter, Robin, of Florence, Ky.; four grandchildren, Maxwell (Megan) Carpenter of West Chester, Ohio, Kelsey Carpenter of Cincinnati, Ohio, Logan Carpenter of West Chester, Ohio, and Jordan Carpenter of Florence, Ky.; three step-grandchildren, Kenton Adams, Avery Adams, and Addison Adams, all of Ripley, Ohio; two great grandchildren, Finleigh Carpenter and Peyton Carpenter of West Chester, Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The welfare of her family was always her top priority and she enjoyed the simplicity of the loving relationship she shared with her family. She was an owner of Shoo-Zees, Inc., an infant shoe manufacturing company in Higginsport, which she helped manage for many years. She enjoyed what she considered the most important things in life, loving and caring for her family. She was an avid University of Kentucky basketball and Cincinnati Reds fan and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The world’s loss is Heaven’s gain and she has received her crown of glory which she so avidly sought.

“How sweet it is to be in the arms of a loving God and all said, Amen, a life well-lived.”

Funeral services for Mrs. Carpenter will be under the direction of the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley and be held at the Ripley Church of Christ. Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at the church and the funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. The services will be conducted by John Neu, current pastor of the Ripley Church of Christ, and Jay Eastman, former pastor of the Church of Christ and long-time family friend. Burial will follow the services in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Ripely Church of Christ, Third and Market Streets, Ripley, OH 45167, or to the Community Bible Church, 1208 Pearl Street, Ripley, OH 45167.