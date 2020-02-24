Rebecca ‘Becky’ Bishop, 59

Rebecca “Becky” Bishop died Feb 16, 2020 at the age of 59. She was born December 23, 1960. Becky was dedicated to her farming community. She was also an employee at Walmart in West Union.

She is survived by her father, Cecil Bishop; her mother, Paula Lewis; her stepfather, Terry Lewis; her daughter, Heather Moffett; her son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Lauren Fussnecker; her sister, Lori Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sheryl Bishop; her grandparents, Marshall and Frances Bishop and Bob and Helen Barnes.

A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for a later date.