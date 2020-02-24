Randy Pitzer of Cadiz, KY, formerly of Brown County Ohio, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020 at the age of 78 years. He was the son of the late Stanley and Thelma (Pitzer) Waits, born July 21, 1941 in Hamersville, Ohio. He married the love of his life, Julia “Judy” Williams of Bethel, Ohio on July 31, 1964.

Randy’s work took him away from his boyhood home working as a union sheet metal worker out of Louisville, KY Local 110. He and Judy, with their sense of adventure, enjoyed his work on the road traveling the U.S. and taking the sights in along the way.

Upon his retirement in 1988, the couple bought a house on the shores of Lake Barkley, KY where Randy could enjoy his favorite pastime of fishing. Randy had a great sense of humor, always making his own fun, with a smile on his face and a story to tell, He had a contagious love of life.

Randy had never met a stranger. He was always eager to help those in need, whether a stranger with car trouble or a close friend. Randy was loved by many and will be sadly missed.

He leaves his wife of 55 years, Judy (Williams) Pitzer of Cadiz, KY,; a brother in law, David (Tish) Williams of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister in law Janet (Larry) Haines of Matthews, NC; nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins and a host of friends near and far.

Preceding him in death; his brother and sister in law Barbara (Robert) Bruine, formerly of Bethel, Ohio. Services were held at the Goodwin Funeral Home of Cadiz, KY. Cremation followed.