Charles Earl Guzi, 1933-2020

On Feb. 18, 2020, Charles Earl Guzi, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather (Pappaw) and Great Grandfather passed away peacefully at age 86, surrounded by his family. Charlie, “Gus” was married to his devoted wife Maxine June (Mason) for 65 years. Charles has five children who love him dearly, Joe (Laura), Greg (Amy Stuthard), Judi Guzi Ward (Brian), Amy Guzi Parkinson (Stan) and Jennifer Guzi Holmes (Tony). He is adored by his 6 grandchildren, Greg Ward (Katie), Jeff Ward, Wes Parkinson, Caitlin Guzi Mention (Tone), Claire Parkinson, Stacie Muller and his 3 great granddaughters, Mia, Lexi and Rylee. He was Uncle to many loving nieces, nephews and dearly loved by many cousins. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stephen, his mother Emma Madeline (Haubner) and his sister, Joyce Ann Zimmerman.

Charlie was born on August. 22, 1933 in Ft. Thomas, KY. He graduated from Georgetown High School and attended Wilmington College. On April. 24, 1954 he married Maxine June Mason. Charlie was well loved by everyone he met. He enjoyed many travels around the world for both business and pleasure. He loved being in the mountains, going to the beach, house boating, cruises, golf, billiards, playing any card game any time and most of all having his family along for the ride. In 1967 he graduated from The University of Cincinnati College of Engineering. He earned his Engineering Degree by completing 10 years of night school and late nights studying while continuing to work full time at Proctor & Gamble. His work ethic, inspiration and optimism set a grand example for his children while bringing his entire family a better quality of life in Greenhills, Ohio. Charlie was our true Patriarch and Hero.

Charlie cherished his family demonstrating the meaning of love and commitment. He took pride in his family and his career. He expressed no regrets with his life, which included a distinguished, fascinating and fulfilling career as a Metallurgical Engineer at The Procter and Gamble Company. He was a pioneer in the development and field implementation of non-destructive testing inspection technology using the Krautkramer and Sonoray to detect flaws and metal fatigue in industrial machinery in order to prevent catastrophic failure and create a safer more efficient workplace. In 1974 he moved his family to Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada to advance his career and established close friendships there that resulted in a lifetime of trips back & forth as well as many vacations together. After 35 years, Charlie retired from P & G but continued to be a consultant which led him to summer long stay with his family in Iseltwald, Switzerland in 1995. One of his greatest thrills was discovering his theretofore unknown Guzi relatives in Hungary in 1998 and then taking the whole family on a trip of discovery to Budapest and beyond in 2000. He maintained a close relationship with them for the rest of his life.

Charlie was also a pioneering patient in heart failure treatment in 1987, being one of the first recipients of an Automated Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (AICD) and charter member of the Jumpstarters AICD support group where he counseled other heart patients in need of a defibrillator. In 2012 he was part of a pilot program at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in NYC receiving the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI). His generosity continues in his death as he has donated his body to The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine stating that “it is only fitting that my body be used for research to provide information to further technological advances in the treatment of heart disease.” Our family will celebrate our father’s amazing life privately per his wishes. Charlie wants to thank the brilliant team of Cardiologists and their staff at Christ Hospital for the miraculous care he received giving his family 33 more wonderful years with him. In particular he wanted to thank Dr. Eugene Chung, Dr. Theodore Waller, Dr. Dean Kereiakes and Dr. Loren Hiratzka. The Guzi family is forever grateful. Family and friends are welcome to make an Honor/Memorial donation in Charlie’s name to The Ohio Heart and Vascular Center or The Christ Hospital Lindner Center for Research and Education: https://www.thechristhospital.com/about-the-network/foundation/donate-online

The Christ Hospital Foundation, 2123 Auburn Ave. Suite 528, Cincinnati, OH 45219