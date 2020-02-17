Elsie Marie Storer of Williamsburg, OH passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born March 6, 1925 to the late George and Chloe (nee Masterson) Smith in McRoberts, KY.

Elsie is survived by her loving children Dixie Allen of Wheat Ridge, CO, Joani (Doug) Greiner of Sardinia, OH, and John (Kim) Storer of Loveland, OH; her caring grandchildren Sarah Lynn, Mariann, Chris, Amy Jo, Jack, Arik, Jared, TJ, and Andy; and her siblings Joyce Harkins of Mt. Orab, OH, and Frank Smith of Lynchburg, OH; along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends; including niece Sherry (Buddy) Kelly, and caring granddaughter Melissa Adams

In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Storer, children William T. “OGG” Storer, and Kandace Snider; and siblings Edna Pursley, Ruth Smith, Florence Malott, George Smith, and Ray Smith.

Elsie was a lifetime member of Mt. Orab Women’s Club, and a member of the Green Sterling Homemakers. She enjoyed traveling with her many great friends and collecting Longaberger Baskets.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Queen City Hospice at 4605 Duke Dr., Mason, OH 45040.