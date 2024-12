Bixler, Connie Jean (nee Roach), 66, passed February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Philip I. Bixler; Loving mother of Shannon (Zeb) Smyth, Joshua (Amber) Bixler and Melanie Ward; Cherished grandmother of Christian Dotson, Aidan, Wyatt and Georgia Smyth and the late Anthony Ward; Dear sister of Billy Lee Roach Jr. and the late Debra Lee.

Visitation Thursday February 13th 6 – 8 PM. Funeral Friday February 14th 10 AM. All at Evans Funeral Home 1944 SR 28 Goshen, OH.