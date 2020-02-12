Phyllis Hale, 85

Phyllis Jean Hale, age 85 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Hale was a homemaker and was an animal lover. She was born September 19, 1934 in Ironton, Ohio the daughter of the late Lawson and Stella (Munyon) Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband – George Edward Hale in 1971.

Mrs. Hale is survived by five sons – George Hale, Jr., Phil Hale, Chris Hale and Danny Hale all of Georgetown, Ohio and Duke Hale of Felicity, Ohio; three daughters – Cindy Hale of Georgetown, Ohio, Nina Hale of Kentucky and Tina Owens of Felicity, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; one brother – Lawson Martin, Jr. of Norwood, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Phyllis Jean Hale Memorial Fund, 9001 Airport Road, #49, Georgetown OH 45121.

