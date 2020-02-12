Kenneth E. Bolender, 90 Years old of Hamersville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

He is Survived by his Wife: Bena Mae Woodruff Bolender. three Children: Clara (David) Brown, Julie (Bill) Sturm and Dave (Teresa) Bolender. four Grandchildren: Alex Brown, Kenny Brown, David Bolender and Sara Bolender. Numerous Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. one Sister: Ruth Butts. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Member of the Hamersville Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be at the Shinkle Ridge Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.