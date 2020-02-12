Janette Pollard, 59

Janette Ann (nee Spray) Pollard of Mt. Orab, OH passed away suddenly on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 59. She was born on February 22, 1960 to Carlene King and the late Charles Spray.

Janette is survived by her loving son Russell Aaron Pollard of Fayetteville, OH; ex-husband and friend Russell Lea Pollard of Mt. Orab, OH; brother Jimmy (Shaggy) and wife Kathy Scott of Hamersville, OH; aunt Rose Fritz of Fayetteville, OH; and close friend Teresa Lang of Hillsboro, OH; and four blood related cousins, and relatives out of state. Janette was loved by many and a friend to all, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her including her furry four legged friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of family at a later date and time.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during their difficult time.