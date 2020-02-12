Franklin Back, 84

Franklin D. Back of Mt. Orab, OH passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born to the late Oscar and Margaret (nee Feltner) Back on February 14, 1935 in Hazard, KY.

Franklin is survived by his loving wife Wanda (nee Manning) Back; his caring children Debbie Johnson, Pete Back, Donna Ryan, Kevin Ryan, Gary Back, James Bryant, and Olivia Back; his 15 cherished grandchildren; his 12 adored great grandchildren; and brother Kenneth Bach.

In addition to his parents Franklin was preceded in death by his sisters Helen Lyons and Irene Perrin.

Franklin and Wanda were foster parents for over 25 years.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 5:00 pm until the time of service. Pastor Jim Brock officiating.