Landon McManis, 79

Landon Eugene McManis, age 79 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a retired teacher for the Western Brown Local School District in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mr. McManis was born August 7, 1940 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio the son of the late Carl and Pearl (Smith) McManis. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son-in-law – Brian Grant.

Landon impacted countless lives while teaching high school science for 51 years and while coaching young athletes in basketball and football. Mr. McManis established and championed the Academic Hall of Fame at Western Brown High School. Landon was a proud alumnus of The Ohio State University and throughout the course of his studies was also a member of The Ohio State University Marching Band.

Landon is survived by his wife – Donna Lynn (Birkmeyer) McManis whom he married on August 21, 1976; four children – Scott McManis and wife Annie of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Shari Grant of Batavia, Ohio, Michael McManis and wife Marlena of Torrington, Wyoming and Mitchell McManis and wife Kelsey of Tollesboro, Kentucky and seven grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Pike Township Hall, 12700 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western Brown High School Scholarship Fund in keeping with Mr. McManis’ passion for the educational attainment of young mind. Scholarship donations may be made to Western Brown Local Schools at 524 West Main Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

