Roger Madden, 53

Roger Lee Madden, age 53 of Higginsport, Ohio died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a carpenter. Mr. Madden was born September 8, 1966 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of the late Ralph and Madeline Kay (Weisenhoffer) Madden.

Roger is survived by one son – Jacob Madden of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one step daughter – Abbey Bickel and husband Zachary of Richmond, Kentucky; one grandson – Corbin Bickel of Richmond, Kentucky and three brothers – Michael Madden and wife Robin, Timothy Madden and Dwayne Madden all of Hillsboro, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Jason Jordan will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com