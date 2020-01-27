Perry L Ogden of Locust Ridge, OH, passed away on January 25, 2020. He was born July 2, 1943 to the late James Perry and Mildred Thelma (née Wells) Ogden in New Harmony, OH.

Perry is survived by his beloved wife, Candi (née Bell) Ogden; loving children Scott (Ron Drummond) Ogden of Washington D.C., Steve (Nicki) Ogden of Williamsburg, OH, Shiloh (Elizabeth ) Ogden of MT. Orab, OH and Shane (Kristin) Ogden of Mt. Orab, OH; his adored grandchildren: Courtney, Taylor, Matt, Megan, Macey, Madi, Maddox, Jake, Khloe, Kase, Amira and Harrison; his cherished great-grandchildren: Kobe and Kaiden; caring sister, Betty Lou Kidwell of Hamersville, OH.

In addition to his parents Perry was preceded in death by his sister, Marge Watson and two brothers, Bob Ogden and Pud Ogden.

Perry attended Clear Mountain Community Church. He was a retired teacher from Western Brown, retired Brown County Commissioner, owner/operator of Ogden Softball Park. Perry was a successful coach of boys and girls high school basketball and a loving husband and father.

Memorial service will be held on Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 at 4:30 pm at Perry Ogden Court located at Western Brown Middle School, 472 W Main Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 1:00 pm until the time of service. Pastor Mark Otten officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Western Brown Girls Basketball, 476 W Main Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family during this difficult time.