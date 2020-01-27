Lowell Vene Rickey, 90, died at the Northridge Village Care Facility, Ames, Iowa on January 20, 2020. Born January 3, 1930 in Russellville, Ohio, Lowell was the son of James Henry and Katie Belle Rickey. He was a 1947 graduate of Byrd Rural High School, Decatur, Ohio. He proudly served his country in the Army from 1948-1952 and attained the rank of Sergeant. On October 13, 1952 he married Helen Lavonne Gelter and they had two daughters.

Lowell had a passion for farming and loved to watch things grow. He lived and farmed in Southern Ohio until two years after Helen’s passing in 1965. He met Erma Jean Mauch (Jean) and they were married on October 31, 1967. Life’s changes eventually took them to Coon Rapids, Iowa, where Lowell was able to resume farming for 25 more years before retiring to Arkansas. Even in retirement he loved to watch his garden and flower beds flourish. Another passion for Lowell was singing. He sang in church choirs and small groups all his life, and in retirement enjoyed singing in Barbershop Quartet. After Jean passed in 2010, Lowell moved back to Iowa and remained in Ames, Iowa close to family.

He is survived by daughters Rhonda (Gary) Sondgeroth and Sherry Rickey; four grandsons: Jason (Lisette) Savage, Ryan (Amy) Savage, Nick (Rita) Burley and Adam Burley; eight great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, wives Helen and Jean, three brothers who died early in childhood and three brothers: Bruce Rickey, Edward Rickey and Raymond Rickey.

Lowell’s request was to be returned to rural Ohio (home to him) for burial. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Church of Christ on 505 Bethlehem Rd, Winchester, Ohio, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial to follow at Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.