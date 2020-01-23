Fred “Poppy” Taylor, 79, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 3, 1940 in Williamson, West Virginia, son of the late Oley Edward and Madelyn Smith Taylor. He was married to his loving wife, Lorene Day Taylor, whom he married after only knowing her for two weeks almost 45 years ago.

Fred retired from the Ford Motor Company after 44 years. He was on the UAW Local 863 Executive Board for almost 50 years in different capacities. He also served membership of the Local in many different areas. His camera was his best buddy. He took several breathe taking photos, especially of the Bald Eagles in Higginsport. Fred loved his family dearly and he and his loving wife set a president for all relationships to look up too.

The family would like to extend the warmest of gratitude to Queen City Hospice for their care, support and service during Fred’s final Earthly days.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 children; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, January 27, 2020 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Pastor Russell Taylor will officiate, assisted by Fred’s nephew, Harold Schoch. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Retts Syndrom Foundation, 4600 Devitt Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45246 or to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Druke Dr. Suite 220, Mascon, OH 45040.